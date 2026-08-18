Zoho's Sridhar Vembu warns businesses as memory prices surge 500%

Vembu revealed that his company has refrained from increasing prices but the situation is becoming increasingly difficult.

Average prices for certain DDR5 RAM kits jumped more than fourfold between August 2025 and August 2026, rising from $90 (₹8,600) to $425 (₹40,000).

Higher-capacity kits have witnessed even more drastic price hikes. For instance, a 128GB DDR5-6400 kit now costs $3,399 (₹3,25,000), which is 10 times its lowest-ever tracked price of $329 (₹31,490).