Zomato launches Host Mode to hide food prices from guests
What's the story
Zomato has launched a new feature called Host Mode across India. The innovative addition lets guests order food without seeing the menu prices, making it easier to treat friends and family. The idea was first pitched as 'Mehmaan Mode' by one Ayushmaan Agarwalla on LinkedIn, where he highlighted how guests often hesitate to order when someone else is paying.
Feature development
How it works
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal was quick to respond positively to Agarwalla's suggestion, saying the company would implement it.
Now, the feature has been launched as Host Mode. It lets guests view restaurant menus and add their favorite dishes to the cart without seeing prices.
This way, they can order freely without worrying about how much each item costs.
User guide
To activate the feature, users can follow these steps
To use Host Mode, users have to tap on the 'Host Mode' chip on the Zomato home screen header or restaurant menu page. They can also access it by going to Profile > Your preferences.
After selecting 'Switch on Host Mode,' prices disappear from restaurant menus and the cart. A confirmation message appears saying, "All prices are hidden in Host Mode."
Bill management
The host can view the bill
The host has exclusive access to the bill. To check the order, they have to select 'Exit host mode to review bill' and authenticate using fingerprint or face lock.
Once authenticated, they can view the complete bill, including any savings, before tapping 'Place Order.'
The bill remains hidden from guests until the host decides to reveal it.