ZSI concludes Hackathon 2026 at Kozhikode during 111th Foundation Day

Arivu wins ZSI hackathon top prize

Top honors went to Arivu: The Knowledge That Talks Back, a project led by Yash Sarogi from RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru.

Second place was claimed by a Kufos team guided by Dr. C. P. Shaji for their work on freshwater fish traditions in Kerala.

Third prize went to Biowave, a mobile app about Kerala's biodiversity, built by high schoolers from Balussery led by Avani Chandhra.

Events like this show how ZSI is getting young minds involved in shaping the future of conservation.