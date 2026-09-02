Zuckerberg and Musk call for more AI data centers, power
Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) and Elon Musk (Tesla) are stressing the need for more AI data centers and the electric power needed to support them at a virtual G20 meeting.
They made their case at a virtual G20 meeting, highlighting both the huge potential and tough challenges of AI.
The US hosted the session as part of its rotating G20 presidency this year, hosting a series of ministerial meetings ahead of a leaders' summit.
AI promises jobs, raises energy concerns
Zuckerberg sees AI creating millions of skilled jobs but admits there aren't enough qualified workers yet.
Musk warns that growing energy needs could lead to power shortages (maybe giving China an advantage in the AI race).
While many Americans worry about higher energy bills and noise from new data centers, Musk estimates AI could add $30 trillion a year to the global economy.
Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis says human-level AI would unleash 10 times the impact of the Industrial Revolution.
G20 talks to shape Miami summit
The G20 talks will help shape policies for December 14-15's Leaders' Summit in Miami.