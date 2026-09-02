Zuckerberg and Musk call for more AI data centers, power

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) and Elon Musk (Tesla) are stressing the need for more AI data centers and the electric power needed to support them at a virtual G20 meeting.

They made their case at a virtual G20 meeting, highlighting both the huge potential and tough challenges of AI.

The US hosted the session as part of its rotating G20 presidency this year, hosting a series of ministerial meetings ahead of a leaders' summit.