Arena is currently under internal testing

Mark Zuckerberg explores collaboration with prediction markets for Arena app

By Akash Pandey 01:20 pm Jun 27, 202601:20 pm

What's the story

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has asked his team to look into potential collaborations with popular prediction markets, Polymarket and Kalshi, according to The New York Times. The move comes as Meta works on a similar platform, Arena. Unlike its counterparts that allow real-money betting, Arena will use video-game-like "points" for predictions. The app is currently under internal testing and may not be released publicly.