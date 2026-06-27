Mark Zuckerberg explores collaboration with prediction markets for Arena app
What's the story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has asked his team to look into potential collaborations with popular prediction markets, Polymarket and Kalshi, according to The New York Times. The move comes as Meta works on a similar platform, Arena. Unlike its counterparts that allow real-money betting, Arena will use video-game-like "points" for predictions. The app is currently under internal testing and may not be released publicly.
User base
Targeting 100 million monthly active 'predictors'
Zuckerberg is targeting 18 to 34-year-olds with Arena, hoping to attract at least 100 million monthly active "predictors." The app's unique approach sets it apart from traditional prediction markets that gained popularity during the 2024 US presidential election. These platforms allow investors to bet on various events, including monetary policy decisions and sports tournaments.
Controversy
Concerns over prediction markets' impact on policy decisions
Despite their popularity, prediction markets have come under fire for enabling traders to make potentially lucrative trades ahead of major policy surprises. This has raised questions about the transparency and fairness of these platforms. As Meta continues to develop Arena, it remains to be seen how the company will address these concerns and differentiate its app from existing prediction markets.