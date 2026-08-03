'Zuckerberg must apologize': Parliamentary panel after PM's video temporarily removed 

Dubey condemned the removal of PM Modi's video as a serious issue, alleging it was an attempt to destabilize India.

"When a video of the Prime Minister of India can be removed, and they themselves admitted that the content was missing for five hours, from 12:30am to 5:00am this is a very serious matter," he said after an over three-hour meeting of the parliamentary panel during which MPs questioned Meta and other social media platform representatives.