Zydus, Lupin partner to launch Ozempic rival in India

Zydus Lifesciences and Lupin have announced a strategic partnership to launch Semaglutide injection in India . The drug is used to treat type 2 diabetes and assist with chronic weight management. Under the agreement, Zydus will market the Semaglutide injection using a reusable pen device that is easy for patients to use.

Drug details Semaglutide's role in managing type 2 diabetes and obesity Semaglutide is approved for adults with poorly controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus, as an add-on to diet and exercise. It can be used alone when metformin isn't suitable due to intolerance or contraindications, or with other diabetes medications. The injection also supports chronic weight management in adults with obesity (BMI of 30kg/m2 or more) or overweight (BMI of 27kg/m2 or more), who have at least one weight-related comorbidity such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or dyslipidemia.

Marketing rights Co-marketing rights and financial commitments Lupin will have the semi-exclusive rights to co-market Zydus's innovative Semaglutide injection under the brand names Semanext and Livarise. Meanwhile, Zydus will market the drug under SEMAGLYNTM, MASHEMATM, and ALTERMETM. As part of the deal, Lupin will pay upfront licensing fees and milestone payments on achieving pre-defined milestones.

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