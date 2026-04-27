1st T20I: Clarke, Cleaver power NZ with fifties versus Bangladesh  

New Zealand posted a competitive total of 182/6 while batting first in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Monday. The innings was bolstered by half-centuries from Katene Clarke and Dane Cleaver. Despite a rocky start with Tim Robinson getting run out for a duck, an impressive 88-run partnership between Clarke and Cleaver brought New Zealand back into the game. Here we look at their knocks and stats.

Knocks Fine fifties from the duo Clarke and Cleaver powered the visitors after opener Robinson departed for a duck. While Cleaver was more aggressive, Clarke complemented the number-three batter well. Though the duo put on a solid 88-run partnership en route to their respective fifties, their dismissals brought Bangladesh back into the contest. In the later stages of the innings, skipper Nick Kelly (39 off 27) and Josh Clarkson (27* off 14) took the Kiwis to their final score of 182/6.

Clarke 1,500 T20 runs for Clarke Clarke smashed seven fours and a six en route to his 37-ball 51. The 26-year-old had scored just 11 runs combined in his previous two T20Is. This knock also took him past 1,500 T20 runs, as per ESPNcricinfo. He now owns 1,547 from 57 games at 29.75 (SR: 143.24). The tally now includes seven fifties and a hundred.

Advertisement

Cleaver 2nd T20I fifty for Cleaver Cleaver also hammered seven fours and a six during his 51-run stay. However, he faced just 28 balls. This was his second T20I fifty, which took him to 221 runs from 12 games at 24.55 (SR: 136.41). Overall, in T20 cricket, the Kiwi batter has scored 2,643 runs from 122 matches at 25.17. This was his 11th fifty (100: 1).

Advertisement