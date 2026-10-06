1st Unofficial ODI: Patidar hammers fine fifty versus Australia A
What's the story
Australia A thrashed India A by a massive margin of 125 runs in the first match of the three-match unofficial ODI series. The game, which was held in Puducherry, saw Australia post 274/10 while batting first. Though India struggled and were bowled out for just 149 runs in response, Rajat Patidar played a lone hand. Here we look at his knock and stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Patidar
Responding to the target, the Indian batting order fell like a pack of cards.
They lost four wickets for just 58 runs before Patidar ignited hopes in their camp.
He added vital runs with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (15) and Nishant Sindhu (31), taking his team past 100.
Patidar played some fine shots before being dismissed as the seventh batter.
Stats
A look at his List A numbers
Patidar's 53 came from 51 balls. He hit five fours and a solitary six.
The Madhya Pradesh batter has now raced to 2,331 runs across 68 matches at an average of 37.59, as per Cricinfo.
His strike rate in the format is nearly 100. He registered his 14th fifty in the 50-over format (100s: 4).