World Cup can be 'springboard' for South Africa: Shukri Conrad

The Proteas have been favorites and serious contenders in the past ODI World Cup editions, but have never made it to the final.

They have reached two quarterfinals and five semifinals, winning only one of those seven knockout matches.

Despite this history, Conrad is hopeful that his team has learned from its past mistakes and is ready for a successful campaign in their 10th World Cup appearance.

The last edition, in 2023, saw eventual champions Australia knock SA out in the semis.