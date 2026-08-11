World Cup can be 'springboard' for South Africa: Shukri Conrad
What's the story
Shukri Conrad, the head coach of South Africa's national cricket team, believes that the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup can be a "springboard" for their future success. This will be the first time since 2003 that the tournament returns to Africa. Despite missing out on the first four ODI WC editions due to apartheid and failing to win in nine attempts since then, Conrad remains optimistic about his team's chances.
Historical context
SA have never made it to the WC final
The Proteas have been favorites and serious contenders in the past ODI World Cup editions, but have never made it to the final.
They have reached two quarterfinals and five semifinals, winning only one of those seven knockout matches.
Despite this history, Conrad is hopeful that his team has learned from its past mistakes and is ready for a successful campaign in their 10th World Cup appearance.
The last edition, in 2023, saw eventual champions Australia knock SA out in the semis.
Coaching approach
SA's playing style has evolved over the years
Conrad, in a conversation with Cricbuzz, acknowledged that South African cricket has not changed much over the years.
He says, "We still display the same characteristics of the sides gone by."
However, he also notes a shift in playing style with younger players enjoying more freedom. This change could be attributed to T20 cricket's influence on their approach.
"With the younger bunch, there's a lot more freedom in terms of the way they play. Maybe they're not as shackled as some of the older guys and the guys of yesteryear have been," he asserted.
Despite these changes, Conrad remains committed to his coaching philosophy and believes it can lead them to victory at the World Cup.
Recent achievements
Conrad guided SA to WTC title last year
Under Conrad's guidance, South Africa's team won the World Test Championship (WTC) last year.
They beat Pakistan by two wickets in Centurion to qualify for the final. This victory gave them confidence that they are capable of winning championships.
However, despite this achievement, Conrad is aware that it doesn't guarantee World Cup success.
He was also the head coach during their disappointing T20 World Cup semifinal exit earlier this year.
Statement
South Africa won't be complacent
Conrad stated that his team would be complacent in the next year's event despite the WTC glory.
"We're certainly not going into the World Cup feeling complacent. Yes, there's going to be a sense of achievement [earned by winning the WTC], but we want that to be the springboard for what can be done in future."
Notably, SA reached the semis of the T20 World Cup earlier this year only to be defeated by New Zealand in the knock-out game.