2nd ODI: Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Shanto shine against NZ

After losing the opener, Bangladesh bounced back with a win against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto helped Bangladesh chase down a nominal 199. The hosts earlier banked on Nahid Rana's five-wicket haul. This helped them bowl NZ out for 198 in 48.4 overs. Here are the stats.

Chase How the chase started Like New Zealand, the hosts lost two quick wickets in Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar. Nathan Smith and William O'Rourke did the damage, respectively. However, a 120-run stand between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan Tamim put Bangladesh in complete control. Jayden Lennox then dismissed Tanzid Hasan, who departed for a 58-ball 76 (10 fours and 4 sixes).

Finish Shanto's presence gets Bangladesh home Tanzid Hasan's dismissal against the run of play didn't inflict much damage. Shanto treaded carefully with Towhid Hridoy, completing his half-century. The duo ensured Bangladesh's six-wicket defeat in the 36th over. Santo retired hurt after scoring 50 off 71 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes). And Hridoy got Bangladesh home with an unbeaten 30 off 31 balls.

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