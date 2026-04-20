Bangladesh bounce back, beat NZ in 2nd ODI: Stats

After losing the opener, Bangladesh bounced back with a win against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Banking on Nahid Rana's five-wicket haul, the hosts bowled NZ out for 198 in 48.4 overs. Nick Kelly scored a lone fifty for NZ. Half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto then helped Bangladesh seal a comfortable chase.

Collapse Kelly helps NZ evade early collapse Electing to bat, NZ were 25/0 in seven overs. Rana dismissed Henry Nicholls and Will Young in successive overs thereafter. Tom Latham also departed in the 18th over, leaving NZ at 52/3. Kelly then steadied the ship with Muhammad Abbas, taking NZ past 100. Following Abbas's departure, Kelly batted for a while with Dean Foxcroft. But Shoriful Islam ended his bid for a century.

Information Kelly's maiden ODI fifty Kelly smashed 83 off 102 balls, a knock studded with 14 fours. The left-handed batter, who made his ODI debut last year, recorded his maiden half-century in the format. He now has 139 runs from five ODIs at an average of 27.8 (SR: 74.73).

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Finish NZ succumb to pressure NZ's lower middle-order couldn't do much as they perished for under 200. While Nathan Smith was stranded at 18* (23), Dean Foxcroft and Josh Clarkson couldn't find the rhythm. Nahid Rana, who earlier dismissed Muhammad Abbas, had Dean Foxcroft and Jayden Lennox as his next victims. He took 5/32 in 10 overs, including a maiden. Shoriful Islam also bagged two wickets.

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Fifer Second ODI fifer for Rana Rana, a potent Bangladesh seamer who can bowl at over 145kph, recorded his second ODI five-wicket haul. Since making his debut in 2024, he has taken 19 wickets from 10 ODIs at an average of 24.57. His economy rate reads 5.13. In three ODIs against NZ, Rana has raced to seven wickets at an average of 20.

Information Rana joins these names According to ESPNcricinfo, Rana has become the third bowler to take a fifer for Bangladesh against New Zealand in ODIs. He joined the likes of Rubel Hossain (6/26) and Aftab Ahmed (5/31).

Chase How the chase panned out Like New Zealand, the hosts lost two quick wickets in the form of Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar. Nathan Smith and William O'Rourke did the damage, respectively. However, a 120-run stand between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan Tamim put Bangladesh in complete control. Jayden Lennox then dismissed Tanzid Hasan, who departed for a 58-ball 76 (10 fours and 4 sixes).