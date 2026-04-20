Bangladesh bounce back, beat NZ in 2nd ODI: Stats
What's the story
After losing the opener, Bangladesh bounced back with a win against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Banking on Nahid Rana's five-wicket haul, the hosts bowled NZ out for 198 in 48.4 overs. Nick Kelly scored a lone fifty for NZ. Half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto then helped Bangladesh seal a comfortable chase.
Collapse
Kelly helps NZ evade early collapse
Electing to bat, NZ were 25/0 in seven overs. Rana dismissed Henry Nicholls and Will Young in successive overs thereafter. Tom Latham also departed in the 18th over, leaving NZ at 52/3. Kelly then steadied the ship with Muhammad Abbas, taking NZ past 100. Following Abbas's departure, Kelly batted for a while with Dean Foxcroft. But Shoriful Islam ended his bid for a century.
Information
Kelly's maiden ODI fifty
Kelly smashed 83 off 102 balls, a knock studded with 14 fours. The left-handed batter, who made his ODI debut last year, recorded his maiden half-century in the format. He now has 139 runs from five ODIs at an average of 27.8 (SR: 74.73).
Finish
NZ succumb to pressure
NZ's lower middle-order couldn't do much as they perished for under 200. While Nathan Smith was stranded at 18* (23), Dean Foxcroft and Josh Clarkson couldn't find the rhythm. Nahid Rana, who earlier dismissed Muhammad Abbas, had Dean Foxcroft and Jayden Lennox as his next victims. He took 5/32 in 10 overs, including a maiden. Shoriful Islam also bagged two wickets.
Fifer
Second ODI fifer for Rana
Rana, a potent Bangladesh seamer who can bowl at over 145kph, recorded his second ODI five-wicket haul. Since making his debut in 2024, he has taken 19 wickets from 10 ODIs at an average of 24.57. His economy rate reads 5.13. In three ODIs against NZ, Rana has raced to seven wickets at an average of 20.
Information
Rana joins these names
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rana has become the third bowler to take a fifer for Bangladesh against New Zealand in ODIs. He joined the likes of Rubel Hossain (6/26) and Aftab Ahmed (5/31).
Chase
How the chase panned out
Like New Zealand, the hosts lost two quick wickets in the form of Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar. Nathan Smith and William O'Rourke did the damage, respectively. However, a 120-run stand between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan Tamim put Bangladesh in complete control. Jayden Lennox then dismissed Tanzid Hasan, who departed for a 58-ball 76 (10 fours and 4 sixes).
Finish
Shanto's presence gets Bangladesh home
Tanzid Hasan's dismissal against the run of play didn't inflict much damage. Shanto treaded carefully with Towhid Hridoy, completing his half-century. The duo ensured Bangladesh's six-wicket defeat in the 36th over. Santo retired hurt after scoring 50 off 71 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes). And Hridoy got Bangladesh home with an unbeaten 30 off 31 balls.