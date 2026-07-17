2nd T20I: Hassan, Tanzid power Bangladesh with fifties
What's the story
Bangladesh openers Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan Tamim powered their team with fine half-centuries in the second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Both batters slammed fifties en route to their 120-run partnership. Their brilliance meant the visitors were off to a brilliant start in the must-win game. Here we decode their performance and stats.
Knocks
Fine knocks from the duo
The two openers neutralized the Zimbabwe bowling attack, taking Bangladesh's score to 54/0 at the end of the powerplay.
While Tanzid was the aggressor, Hassan played the second fiddle.
Their brilliance meant it took Zimbabwe 14.4 overs to make their first strike.
Though both batters departed in quick intervals, the visitors finished at a brilliant 186/5.
Mohammad Saifuddin's 10-ball 31* powered them toward the end.
Tanzid
12th fifty for Tanzid
Tanzid made 58 runs as his 44-ball knock had six fours and two sixes.
Across 52 T20I matches, the Bangladesh opener has now racked up 1,265 runs at an average of 26.91, as per ESPNcricinfo.
This was his 12th T20I half-century (SR: 128.03).
This was his third fifty across seven games against Zimbabwe. This includes 234 runs at 39.
Hassan
A look at Hassan's numbers
Hassan smoked eight fours and a six for his 45-ball 55.
This was his fifth T20I fifty, which has taken him to 606 runs across 28 T20I matches at an average of 25.25.
The batter has a strike rate of 118.35 in the format.
He now has 67 runs across two games against Zimbabwe.