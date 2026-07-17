2nd T20I: Hassan, Tanzid power Bangladesh with fifties

The two openers neutralized the Zimbabwe bowling attack, taking Bangladesh's score to 54/0 at the end of the powerplay.

While Tanzid was the aggressor, Hassan played the second fiddle.

Their brilliance meant it took Zimbabwe 14.4 overs to make their first strike.

Though both batters departed in quick intervals, the visitors finished at a brilliant 186/5.

Mohammad Saifuddin's 10-ball 31* powered them toward the end.