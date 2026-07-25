Pacer Yash Thakur makes his Team India debut: Key stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second T20I against India at the Harare Sports Club. Despite winning the series opener by seven wickets, the visitors have made a solitary change to their XI. Fast bowler Yash Thakur has been handed his maiden international cap. He replaces Ashok Sharma in the line-up. Here are the key stats.
Player profile
Impressive T20 record
Before his T20I debut, Thakur had already played 74 T20 matches, taking 110 wickets at an impressive average of 18.75 (ER: 8.17).
This includes two fifers and five four-wicket hauls, as per Cricinfo.
The Vidarbha pacer has also played 22 Indian Premier League matches for Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings combined, taking a total of 27 wickets at a higher economy of 10.59.
He played a solitary game for PBKS in IPL 2026.
Recent form
Over 90 wickets in FC and List A cricket
Thakur represented India A in a One-Day tri-series in Sri Lanka last month, picking up five wickets in three matches.
He also played two unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A in Galle, taking another five wickets.
The 27-year-old has also played 32 first-class and 57 List A matches, taking 93 at 27.66 and 90 wickets at 27.01, respectively.
Twitter Post
Debut for Thakur
A dream realized ✨— BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2026
Congratulations to Yash Thakur as he is all set to make his #TeamIndia debut 👏👏
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Z8UUziVx8d #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/IXBuP7rOfU