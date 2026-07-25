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Home / News / Sports News / Pacer Yash Thakur makes his Team India debut: Key stats 
Pacer Yash Thakur makes his Team India debut: Key stats 
Thakur has replaced Ashok Sharma in the XI (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Pacer Yash Thakur makes his Team India debut: Key stats 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jul 25, 2026
04:33 pm
What's the story

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second T20I against India at the Harare Sports Club. Despite winning the series opener by seven wickets, the visitors have made a solitary change to their XI. Fast bowler Yash Thakur has been handed his maiden international cap. He replaces Ashok Sharma in the line-up. Here are the key stats.

Player profile

Impressive T20 record

Before his T20I debut, Thakur had already played 74 T20 matches, taking 110 wickets at an impressive average of 18.75 (ER: 8.17).

This includes two fifers and five four-wicket hauls, as per Cricinfo.

The Vidarbha pacer has also played 22 Indian Premier League matches for Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings combined, taking a total of 27 wickets at a higher economy of 10.59.

He played a solitary game for PBKS in IPL 2026.

Recent form

Over 90 wickets in FC and List A cricket

Thakur represented India A in a One-Day tri-series in Sri Lanka last month, picking up five wickets in three matches.

He also played two unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A in Galle, taking another five wickets.

The 27-year-old has also played 32 first-class and 57 List A matches, taking 93 at 27.66 and 90 wickets at 27.01, respectively.

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Twitter Post

Debut for Thakur 

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