Pacer Yash Thakur makes his Team India debut: Key stats 

Before his T20I debut, Thakur had already played 74 T20 matches, taking 110 wickets at an impressive average of 18.75 (ER: 8.17).

This includes two fifers and five four-wicket hauls, as per Cricinfo.

The Vidarbha pacer has also played 22 Indian Premier League matches for Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings combined, taking a total of 27 wickets at a higher economy of 10.59.

He played a solitary game for PBKS in IPL 2026.