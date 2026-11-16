2nd Test: Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani slam half-centuries against Afghanistan
What's the story
Tail-enders Graeme Cremer and Blessing Muzarabani extended Zimbabwe's lead against Afghanistan in the 2nd Test at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The duo scored half-centuries, taking Zimbabwe past 200 on Day 4. They stitched a 90-run stand for the ninth wicket. This helped Zimbabwe set a target of 418 for Afghanistan. Here are the key stats.
Partnership
Valuable ninth-wicket stand
Zimbabwe ended Day 3 at 169/7, leading by 291 runs in the second innings. Losing Tafadzwa Tsiga, they were 177/8 the following morning.
Cremer and Muzarabani joined forces thereafter, adding 90 off 191 balls. The duo took Zimbabwe past 260 before Naseer Khan Maroofkhil dismissed Muzarabani for 59 (93).
While Zimbabwe declared at 295/9, Cremer returned unbeaten for 50 (125).
Numbers
A look at their numbers
Cremer, who took three wickets in the first innings, recorded his second 50-plus score in Tests. His tally includes a ton.
In 21 Tests (41 innings), Cremer has raced to 631 runs at 18.55.
Meanwhile, Muzarabani slammed his maiden Test century. He has raced to 361 runs from 36 innings at 13.37.
The speedster took three wickets in the first innings.