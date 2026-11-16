Zimbabwe ended Day 3 at 169/7, leading by 291 runs in the second innings. Losing Tafadzwa Tsiga, they were 177/8 the following morning.

Cremer and Muzarabani joined forces thereafter, adding 90 off 191 balls. The duo took Zimbabwe past 260 before Naseer Khan Maroofkhil dismissed Muzarabani for 59 (93).

While Zimbabwe declared at 295/9, Cremer returned unbeaten for 50 (125).