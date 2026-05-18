2nd Test: Litton Das follows ton with half-century against Pakistan

Star batter Litton Das helped Bangladesh extend their second-innings lead over Pakistan in the ongoing 2nd Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Das, who scored a magnificent century in the first innings, smashed 69 (92) in the second. Bangladesh's lead is already past 280 runs as they eye another win to seal the two-match series. Here are the key stats.

Knock Das joins forces with Rahim Das came to the middle in the first session on Day 3, with Bangladesh down to 115/4. The Bangladesh batter joined forces with Mushfiqur Rahim, adding 123 runs off 186 balls. The duo batted together for 30 overs, taking Bangladesh past 230. In the 62nd over, Hasan Ali removed Das for a 92-ball 69. He struck 5 fours.

Numbers A look at his numbers In the first innings, Das made 126 off just 159 balls, hammering 16 fours and 2 sixes. Playing his 54th Test, the Bangladesh batter has raced to 3,356 runs at an average of 36.47. He has tallied 20 half-centuries besides six tons. According to ESPNcricinfo, 1,913 of his runs have come in home Tests at 42.51. This was his 13th half-century in Bangladesh.

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