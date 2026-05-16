Litton Das slams his sixth Test hundred: Key stats 

Bangladesh's star wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has raced to his sixth hundred in Test cricket . The dasher reached the landmark on Day 1 of the second Test match against Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. It was a knock of character from Litton as Bangladesh had a hard time while batting first. Here we look at Litton's stats and records.

knock A sensational effort from Litton Bangladesh struggled with their top-order batters failing to convert starts, leaving them at a precarious 116/6. However, Litton held the innings together despite regular wickets falling at the other end. He dominated 60-plus partnerships with the lower-order batters Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam, almost single-handedly taking his team to a respectable total of 278/10. The dasher went down as the ninth batter.

Stats A look at his numbers Litton made 126 off just 159 balls, hammering 16 fours and two sixes Playing his 54th Test (93 innings), the Bangladesh batter has raced to 3,287 runs at an average of 36.12. Litton has also tallied 19 half-centuries besides six tons. According to ESPNcricinfo, 1,844 of his runs have come in home Tests at 41.90. This was his fourth hundred in Bangladesh.

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