2nd Test: Salman Agha's fifty keeps Pakistan alive against Bangladesh

Saud Shakeel's dismissal in the 44th over exposed Agha to the middle. The very next over saw a well-set Shan Masood depart. Agha and Rizwan then started afresh, denying Bangladesh a wicket for the next 35 overs. The duo batted through tea and accelerated before stumps. Right after Bangladesh took the second new ball, Islam dismissed Agha, who scored 6 fours and a six.

Numbers

Agha's 12th half-century

Agha, who recorded a 50-plus score in the series opener, followed it up with his 12th half-century in Tests. He also owns three tons. In 25 Tests, the Pakistan batter has raced to 1,663 runs at an average of 39.59. He now has three half-centuries against Bangladesh in the format. Overall, Agha recorded his seventh 50-plus score away from home in Tests.