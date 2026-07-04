2nd unofficial Test: Dhruv Jurel slams 53 vs SL-A 

Career

2,500 FC runs for Jurel

Jurel's 53 off 88 balls had six fours. With his 15th run, the wicketkeeper-batter went past 2,500 First-Class runs. Playing his 36th First-Class match (54 innings), Jurel has raced to 2,538 runs at a sensational average of 54-plus. This was his 15th fifty, as he also boasts six tons. He has also played 10 Tests for India, scoring 478 runs at 34.14.