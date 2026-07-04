2nd unofficial Test: Dhruv Jurel slams 53 vs SL-A
What's the story
India A captain Dhruv Jurel scored a vital 53 on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A. His performance took the visitors past 400 in Galle. As Sri Lanka posted 366/10 while batting first, India A have now entered the lead. Notably, Jurel played this knock after scoring a magnificent 141* in the series opener. Here are his stats.
Knock
A captain's knock from Jurel
In response to Sri Lanka's total, India A were powered by sensational knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (94) and Sai Sudharsan (168). Jurel arrived after star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad got retired hurt. The captain joined forces with Sudharsan, as the duo continued to add to SL-A's misery. They added 78 runs before Sudharsan departed. Jurel continued to bat well and completed his fifty. However, Dilum Sudeera cut short his stay.
Career
2,500 FC runs for Jurel
Jurel's 53 off 88 balls had six fours. With his 15th run, the wicketkeeper-batter went past 2,500 First-Class runs. Playing his 36th First-Class match (54 innings), Jurel has raced to 2,538 runs at a sensational average of 54-plus. This was his 15th fifty, as he also boasts six tons. He has also played 10 Tests for India, scoring 478 runs at 34.14.