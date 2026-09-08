3 batters who can become India's next Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill, India's current skipper in Tests and ODIs, was the one who took Kohli's No. 4 spot in Tests following the latter's exit from the format.

He has aced the position, having delivered some sensational all-format performances in the past year.

The 26-year-old averages over 60 in ODIs and has an even more impressive average of 71.87 in Tests since becoming skipper.

Though he hasn't been a part of the T20I setup lately, his last two IPL seasons have seen him score over 650 runs each time.

Many see him as the best batter of the next decade.