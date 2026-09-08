3 batters who can become India's next Virat Kohli
What's the story
Indian cricket is blessed with a wealth of batting talent, both young and experienced. These players have proven their mettle in all formats and under tough conditions. However, one of the nation's greatest-ever cricketers, Virat Kohli, is nearing the end of his career. Kohli, who has already retired from Tests and T20Is, will turn 38 in November this year. As he is unlikely to play beyond the 2027 ODI World Cup, here we look at three batters who can become India's next Virat Kohli.
#1
Gill is the Indian skipper
Shubman Gill, India's current skipper in Tests and ODIs, was the one who took Kohli's No. 4 spot in Tests following the latter's exit from the format.
He has aced the position, having delivered some sensational all-format performances in the past year.
The 26-year-old averages over 60 in ODIs and has an even more impressive average of 71.87 in Tests since becoming skipper.
Though he hasn't been a part of the T20I setup lately, his last two IPL seasons have seen him score over 650 runs each time.
Many see him as the best batter of the next decade.
#2
Jaiswal is among the best Test batters going around
Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as one of the best Test openers in the world.
The southpaw averages an impressive 47.49 in Tests and has scored centuries even in tough conditions like England and Australia.
He has also made his mark in ODIs with two centuries from just six matches, and his IPL stats are equally impressive.
At just 24, Jaiswal's aggressive yet steady approach could take him to never-before-accomplished heights on the international stage.
#3
Padikkal is another all-format superstar
Devdutt Padikkal made his IPL debut under Kohli's captaincy in 2020 and made an immediate impact that year.
He also played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's back-to-back IPL title triumphs in the last two seasons.
Having struck two tons in the recent Sri Lanka Test series, Padikkal has staked a massive claim at India's number-three spot in Tests.
The left-hander further averages a jaw-dropping 82.23 in List A cricket, having scored over 2,300 runs.
The 26-year-old has hence shown all the credentials to become an all-format superstar.