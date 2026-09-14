Rohit to Gill: Indian cricketers who switched roles and thrived

Rohit Sharma's early international career was marked by inconsistency, despite his domestic success.

He struggled to find a permanent place in the Indian team until 2013, when he was asked to open the innings in ODIs.

The decision changed everything for Rohit, who went on to become one of India's greatest openers with three double centuries and an ODI high score of 264 runs.

His Test fortunes also changed after becoming an opener in 2019.