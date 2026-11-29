Indian fast bowler Avesh Khan, who boasts 93 IPL wickets, can add cushion to Gujarat Titans's already solid pace attack.

With his IPL experience and ability to bowl in both powerplay and death overs, he would provide more options for the team.

Having previously played for Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals, Avesh has proven his mettle under pressure situations.

Avesh can be a formidable back-up for Prasidh Krishna.