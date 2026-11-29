IPL auction: 3 players GT can target to fill gaps
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to strengthen their squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction, which takes place on December 16. The franchise has retained key players such as Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada. They have also traded Harshal Patel from Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, GT still needs a few quality players to bolster their team for the upcoming season. Notably, they have just ₹8.75 crore in the purse. Here are three players they can target.
#1
Avesh Khan - Fast bowler
Indian fast bowler Avesh Khan, who boasts 93 IPL wickets, can add cushion to Gujarat Titans's already solid pace attack.
With his IPL experience and ability to bowl in both powerplay and death overs, he would provide more options for the team.
Having previously played for Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals, Avesh has proven his mettle under pressure situations.
Avesh can be a formidable back-up for Prasidh Krishna.
#2
Nehal Wadhera
The Titans have been powered by their top-three batters in the last couple of seasons.
They are likely to target a quality middle-order batter in the auction.
Among the top contenders is Nehal Wadhera, who is known for his explosive hitting and quick scoring in the middle and death overs.
Wadhera's 784 IPL runs have come at a strike rate of 140.
#3
Ben Stokes
Though Ben Stokes has retired from international cricket, he is just 35 and has been in decent form lately.
A genuine all-rounder if fit and available, Stokes can power GT's middle-order besides rolling his arms for a couple of overs.
His addition would add great experience to GT's lin.
He is also well-versed with the dynamics of IPL, having been named the Most Valuable Player in the 2017 season.