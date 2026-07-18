Here's why India should back Rohit Sharma for 2027 WC
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee is reportedly looking beyond Rohit Sharma for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup. The news has left many fans and former cricketers shocked, especially since the third ODI at Lord's on July 19 could be his last international appearance. However, despite his struggles in the ongoing England series, there are solid reasons to keep him in the mix until then. Here we look at three such reasons why Team India must stick with the veteran opener.
#1
Rohit's stellar World Cup record
A tournament like World Cup often tests the temperament and experience of a player.
This is where a player of Rohit's calibre is mighty important.
Having played three ODI WCs so far, Rohit has been sensational in the marquee event.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has scored seven centuries in the tournament, a feat no other player has achieved.
His 1,575 runs at the event have come at an average of 60.57 and a strike rate of 105.49.
#2
Rohit's ability to give flying starts
India were invincible at the 2023 World Cup before losing the final to Australia.
The Men in Blue were powered by Rohit's flying starts in most of the games.
His attacking batting in the powerplay not only put pressure on the bowlers but also allowed other batters to take their time.
A strike rate of 125.94 at the event speaks volumes of Rohit's impact at the event.
This is a major reason why India must not move on from the veteran.
#3
Rohit's leadership and mentoring skills
Rohit's leadership skills have been instrumental in India's success over the years.
As the 2027 World Cup would be Shubman Gill's maiden ICC event as captain, Rohit's inputs will be more than handy.
Moreover, Gill is yet to play an ODI on South African soil.
Hence, Rohit's absence would also mean that Gill will have to open alongside another player, who has little to no experience of South African tracks.