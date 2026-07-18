Here's why India should back Rohit Sharma for 2027 WC

A tournament like World Cup often tests the temperament and experience of a player.

This is where a player of Rohit's calibre is mighty important.

Having played three ODI WCs so far, Rohit has been sensational in the marquee event.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has scored seven centuries in the tournament, a feat no other player has achieved.

His 1,575 runs at the event have come at an average of 60.57 and a strike rate of 105.49.