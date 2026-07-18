Here's why Team India should move on from Rohit Sharma

Rohit, who will be 40 by the start of next year's World Cup, has struggled with fitness issues throughout his career.

Despite his efforts to stay fit and lose weight in recent months, injuries have continued to trouble him.

A hamstring injury during the 2026 Indian Premier League season kept him out of several matches.

He has also played many games as an 'impact sub' in the past IPL seasons, which enables him to bat without fielding.

Hence, it can be challenging for him to play 8-10 WC games on a bounce.