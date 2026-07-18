Here's why Team India should move on from Rohit Sharma
What's the story
Rohit Sharma, the veteran opener, could be on the verge of ending his illustrious international career. The third ODI against England at Lord's on July 19 could be his last for India, as reported by many outlets. The selectors and team management are said to be looking ahead and do not see the veteran opener in their plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Here are three reasons why the Indian team should move on from the veteran.
#1
Concerns over Rohit's fitness
Rohit, who will be 40 by the start of next year's World Cup, has struggled with fitness issues throughout his career.
Despite his efforts to stay fit and lose weight in recent months, injuries have continued to trouble him.
A hamstring injury during the 2026 Indian Premier League season kept him out of several matches.
He has also played many games as an 'impact sub' in the past IPL seasons, which enables him to bat without fielding.
Hence, it can be challenging for him to play 8-10 WC games on a bounce.
#2
Three 30-plus scores across last 10 ODIs
Rohit has struggled to score big in ODI cricket lately.
In his last 10 ODIs, the veteran has clocked scores worth 14, 75, 26, 24, 11, 16, 48, 79, 11, and 26.
His two half-centuries in this period came against South Africa and Afghanistan, respectively.
Owing to the same, many reckon Yashasvi Jaiswal should be given a chance for the upcoming home ODI series against West Indies in September.
#3
An average of 19.69 in South Africa
The next ODI World Cup will take place in South Africa, a nation where Rohit has struggled big time.
Across 13 ODI innings in the rainbow nation, the batter has managed just 256 runs at a paltry average of 19.69.
His strike rate is also a poor 68.44. On top of this, Jaiswal has made a strong case for an opening spot with two centuries in just six ODIs.
Though the young southpaw has not played ODI cricket much, he has done well in Test matches played on pace-friendly tracks of Australia and England.