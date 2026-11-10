3 feats Jasprit Bumrah can accomplish in NZ Test series
What's the story
India will face a major challenge in the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19. The conditions in New Zealand are known to favor swing bowlers, which will test batters' temperament and technique. Jasprit Bumrah, who is among the best Test bowlers going around, is expected to be under the spotlight during this series. On this note, we look at three records he can accomplish against the Kiwis.
#1
Fifers in all SENA nations
Bumrah is India's highest wicket-taker in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries (Test cricket).
He boasts 159 wickets across 34 SENA Tests at a stunning average of 21.46, as per Cricinfo.
Bumrah has three five-wicket hauls in SA and four each in Australia and England.
As he is yet to accomplish this feat in New Zealand, Bumrah is in line to become the first Indian with fifers in all SENA countries.
#2
Non-SENA bowler with most away fifers in SENA countries
Bumrah is currently at par with West Indies's Malcolm Marshall and Pakistan's Wasim Akram in terms of most fifers in SENA nations among non-SENA bowlers (11 each).
One more five-wicket haul would see him top this list as well.
Notably, Bumrah has played two Tests in New Zealand so far - both in 2020 - claiming six wickets at 31.66.
The pacer has claimed four-plus-wicket hauls against all the teams he has played against except for NZ (Tests).
#3
Bumrah can break the tie with Kapil, Zaheer
Bumrah's tally of 13 five-wicket hauls in away (home of opposition) Tests is the most for any Indian.
However, in terms of four or more wickets in an innings, he shares the second place with Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan (18 each).
Having bowled 21 such spells, legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble tops this list.
Hence, Bumrah can become the Indian pacer with the most four-plus -wicket hauls in away Tests.