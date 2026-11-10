3 feats Jasprit Bumrah can accomplish in NZ Test series

Bumrah is India's highest wicket-taker in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries (Test cricket).

He boasts 159 wickets across 34 SENA Tests at a stunning average of 21.46, as per Cricinfo.

Bumrah has three five-wicket hauls in SA and four each in Australia and England.

As he is yet to accomplish this feat in New Zealand, Bumrah is in line to become the first Indian with fifers in all SENA countries.