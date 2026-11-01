3 massive records Virat Kohli can break in near future

As per Cricinfo, Kohli is already the leading run-getter in away (home of opposition) ODIs with 5,612 runs from 127 matches at a stunning average of 53.96.

Having tallied 21 tons and 28 fifties, the 37-year-old is just one short of becoming the first batter to register 50 scores of 50 or more in away ODI matches.

Kohli is also the only batter with 20-plus hundreds in these games.