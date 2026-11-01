3 massive records Virat Kohli can break in near future
What's the story
Team India's next ODI assignment is a five-match series against New Zealand. The first match will be held in Auckland on November 4, a day before Virat Kohli's 38th birthday. This could be Kohli's last tour of New Zealand, and he would want to leave a significant mark. On this note, we look at three records he can break in near future.
#1
50 scores of 50 or more in away ODIs
As per Cricinfo, Kohli is already the leading run-getter in away (home of opposition) ODIs with 5,612 runs from 127 matches at a stunning average of 53.96.
Having tallied 21 tons and 28 fifties, the 37-year-old is just one short of becoming the first batter to register 50 scores of 50 or more in away ODI matches.
Kohli is also the only batter with 20-plus hundreds in these games.
#2
13,000 runs at number three
Kohli is just two runs away from becoming the first batter to complete 13,000 ODI runs while batting at three.
He currently owns 12,988 runs across 250 outings in this regard at 61.55.
48 of the batter's 55 ODI hundreds have come at this position (50s: 69).
Australia's Ricky Ponting (1,2662) is the only other batter with 10,000-plus runs at this position.
Meanwhile, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar is currently the only batter with 13,000-plus runs at a particular position (15,310 while opening).
#3
Most tons in List A cricket
Kohli is currently at par with Tendulkar in terms of the most hundreds in the List A format (60 each).
One more three-figure score would see the former atop this list.
No other batter even has 45 tons in this regard.
While Kohli owns 55 ODI tons, Tendulkar (49) is the only other batter with more than 40 such scores.