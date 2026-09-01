ODI WC: 3 wicket-keepers who can be KL Rahul's back-up

Ishan Kishan was India's back-up wicket-keeper at the 2023 ODI World Cup, and the selectors might trust him with the role once again.

The year 2026 has been mighty fruitful for Kishan, as the dasher has made successful comebacks in both ODIs and T20Is.

The dasher celebrated his ODI return with a fine hundred against Afghanistan.

His 1,107 ODI runs so far have come at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 107.05.

Kishan, who owns a double-ton in ODIs, can bat anywhere in the top six - adding versatility to the line-up.