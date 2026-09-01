ODI WC: 3 wicket-keepers who can be KL Rahul's back-up
What's the story
The 2027 ICC ODI World Cup is around 12 months away, with South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia playing host. Under the new captaincy of Shubman Gill, Team India is slowly but surely shaping up its core philosophy for this mega event. The team is likely to carry at least two wicket-keepers for the gala event. While KL Rahul's position as the first-choice gloveman seems confirmed, here we look at three players who can be his back-up.
#1
Kishan featured in the 2023 World Cup
Ishan Kishan was India's back-up wicket-keeper at the 2023 ODI World Cup, and the selectors might trust him with the role once again.
The year 2026 has been mighty fruitful for Kishan, as the dasher has made successful comebacks in both ODIs and T20Is.
The dasher celebrated his ODI return with a fine hundred against Afghanistan.
His 1,107 ODI runs so far have come at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 107.05.
Kishan, who owns a double-ton in ODIs, can bat anywhere in the top six - adding versatility to the line-up.
#2
Pant owns a Test hundred in South Africa
While Rishabh Pant is arguably the best wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket at present, his ODI numbers are just about decent.
The left-hander, who featured in the 2019 World Cup, boasts 871 runs across 31 ODIs at 33.50.
The tally includes five fifties, a ton, and a strike rate of 106.21.
As Pant owns a Test hundred in South African conditions, the selectors might be tempted to place a bet on him.
#3
Can Sanju Samson get a go?
Sanju Samson was the Player of the Tournament in India's triumphant 2026 ICC T20 World Cup campaign.
His ability to shine in high-stakes matches makes him a lucrative prospect.
Moreover, his 516 ODI runs have come at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60.
His only hundred in the format came in South African conditions.