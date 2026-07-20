Gudakesh Motie attains multiple feats with ODI fifer versus NZ 

The Kiwis were dented with early dismissals, having been reduced to 46/3.

Motie opened his account by trapping Tom Latham for 5.

However, Mark Chapman scored a brilliant 80 runs as his 65-run stand with Michael Bracewell put NZ in a commanding position of 142/4.

With 49 runs required and six wickets in hand, NZ's win looked inevitable at this stage.