Gudakesh Motie attains multiple feats with ODI fifer versus NZ
What's the story
New Zealand clinched the ODI series against West Indies, winning the fourth match by a nail-biting one-wicket margin. The victory took their lead in the five-match series to 3-1 with one game still remaining. The Kiwis had a hard time chasing a paltry-looking 189 at Barbados's Kensington Oval as Gudakesh Motie dented them with a five-wicket haul. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Spell
Latham was Motie's first victim
The Kiwis were dented with early dismissals, having been reduced to 46/3.
Motie opened his account by trapping Tom Latham for 5.
However, Mark Chapman scored a brilliant 80 runs as his 65-run stand with Michael Bracewell put NZ in a commanding position of 142/4.
With 49 runs required and six wickets in hand, NZ's win looked inevitable at this stage.
Match highlights
Motie turns the game on its head
Motie then trapped Chapman to give WI the much-needed breakthrough.
After a rain-enforced break, the spinner further dismissed Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, and Matthew Fisher in no time whatsoever, reducing the visitors to 180/9.
Despite these setbacks, NZ skipper Mitchell Santner (34*) kept scoring runs regularly to take New Zealand over the line.
Stats
Motie joins Narine on this list
Motie's 10 overs in the game resulted in 47 runs and five wickets.
As per Cricinfo, he became the second WI spinner to claim an ODI five-wicket haul against the Kiwis.
He joined Sunil Narine, who claimed 5/27 in the 2012 Basseterre affair.
Meanwhile, Vivian Richards (5/41 in Dunedin, 1987) and Dwayne Smith (5/45 in Auckland, 2006) are the only other WI bowlers with ODI fifers versus the Kiwis.
Information
50 wickets in ODI cricket
The fifer also helped Motie complete a half-century of ODI wickets. He has now raced to 50 wickets from 40 games at 30.52. His economy is a fine 4.74. His tally includes two four-fers besides the solitary five-wicket haul. 37 of his scalps have come in home games at 25.83.