5 current cricketers who could become great coaches
What's the story
While players are often praised for their stellar show on the field, coaches don't usually get the same credit. A cricket coach's job is mostly behind the scenes, focusing on helping players overcome technical glitches and managing team dynamics. Over the years, we have seen several successful players who have become great mentors. On this note, we look at five current players who show promise as potential future coaches.
#1
Rohit Sharma
From the start of the 2023 ODI World Cup to the end of the 2025 Champions Trophy, India played 24 matches across three ICC tournaments - all under Rohit Sharma - and lost just once.
Rohit, who is also a five-time IPL-winning skipper, is hailed as one of the finest captains of this generation.
His ability to read the game and bring the best out of youngsters makes him a great prospect for the coach's role.
#2
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's appointment as India's full-time Test captain in early 2015 was the start of a revolution.
His fearless mindset earned the team great success across all formats.
Kohli has also been a great mentor to youngsters like Shubman Gill and Devdutt Padikkal.
Having scored big scores all over the world, Kohli is also well aware of the success mantra overseas.
#3
Steve Smith
Though Steve Smith's stint as Australia's all-format skipper was cut short following the 2018 Sandpaper Gate scandal, he continued to thrive as a batter.
Even in recent years, he has done a commendable job while stepping in as the stand-in skipper.
Smith, arguably the best Test batter of this era, is another great reader of the game, who somehow finds ways to succeed.
#4
Temba Bavuma
Under Temba Bavuma's leadership, South Africa ended their drought for an ICC title last year, having lifted the World Test Championship.
Later that year, the Proteas also recorded a historic 2-0 Test series win over India.
Bavuma, who often gets criticized due to his performances, has been an exceptional leader in ODIs and Tests.
He might ace the coach's role as well.
#5
Shan Masood
The 36-year-old Shan Masood is already in the twilight of his playing career.
Though the southpaw did not earn great success during his stint as the Test captain, his leadership style impressed one and all.
Having been around the Pakistan dressing room for over a decade now, Masood is well-versed with the team's environment.
Hence, he can get a coach's role within the national team soon after his retirement.