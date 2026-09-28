5 current cricketers who could become great coaches

From the start of the 2023 ODI World Cup to the end of the 2025 Champions Trophy, India played 24 matches across three ICC tournaments - all under Rohit Sharma - and lost just once.

Rohit, who is also a five-time IPL-winning skipper, is hailed as one of the finest captains of this generation.

His ability to read the game and bring the best out of youngsters makes him a great prospect for the coach's role.