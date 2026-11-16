5 cricketers who underwent stunning body transformations

West Indies cricketing legend Chris Gayle played international cricket for over two decades.

Hailed as one of the best T20 batters, the southpaw earned tremendous success across all three formats.

The explosive batsman, who had a tall and lanky build at the start of his career, gradually added significant muscle mass to generate the effortless power behind his six-hitting ability.

Recurrent injuries and health setbacks—including a 2005 heart surgery—forced him to prioritize physical conditioning.

His gym sessions were once a talking point on social media.