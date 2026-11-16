5 cricketers who underwent stunning body transformations
What's the story
Cricket has changed a lot over the years, especially with the introduction of new formats and dimensions. This evolution has pushed players to focus more on their fitness than ever before. Owing to the same, some cricketers have undergone stunning body transformations to stay relevant in this demanding environment. Here are five such cricketers who stunned fans with their physique development.
#1
Chris Gayle
West Indies cricketing legend Chris Gayle played international cricket for over two decades.
Hailed as one of the best T20 batters, the southpaw earned tremendous success across all three formats.
The explosive batsman, who had a tall and lanky build at the start of his career, gradually added significant muscle mass to generate the effortless power behind his six-hitting ability.
Recurrent injuries and health setbacks—including a 2005 heart surgery—forced him to prioritize physical conditioning.
His gym sessions were once a talking point on social media.
#2
Virat Kohli
Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli is another player who has undergone a major body transformation.
Once criticized for his fitness, Kohli is now one of the fittest cricketers in the world.
His dedication to fitness and healthy eating habits helped him shed extra pounds and build a muscular physique.
Kohli not only transformed himself but also infused the fitness culture throughout the team during his tenure as the Indian skipper.
#3
Ben Stokes
Former England all-rounder Ben Stokes also underwent a major body transformation.
The explosive cricketer, who struggled with several injuries during his career, never gave up on his bowling ambitions.
In late 2023 and early 2024, he lost around 10 kg through alcohol reduction and a strict workout routine.
His dedication to staying fit and healthy has helped him become only the second all-rounder in Test history to achieve the rare double of 7,000+ runs and 250+ wickets.
#4
Pat Cummins
Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins made his debut in all formats in 2011.
However, a stress fracture injury early on kept him away from cricket for a long time.
Such were his woes that Cummins had to wait for almost six years for his second Test cap.
But the speedster didn't let that stop him.
He worked hard on his fitness and made a strong comeback, establishing himself as one of the best fast bowlers in the world today.
Contrary to the stereotype, he became the first specialist pacer ever to be named Australia's full-time Test skipper.
#5
Rohit Sharma
Former India captain Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the greatest batters in Indian cricket history.
He led India to two consecutive ICC titles, winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025.
However, despite his stellar captaincy, Rohit was often criticized for his weight.
In 2025, he silenced all critics by undergoing a major transformation and returning to international cricket after shedding around 10 kilograms.