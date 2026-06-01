5 emerging talents who took IPL 2026 by storm

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has come to an end with Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifting their second title on the bounce. Meanwhile, the season witnessed an unprecedented surge of young talent, with several unknown prodigies becoming household names. Among them, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the most impressive, having broken a ton of records. With the 2026 IPL coming to an end, we look at five uncapped players who made a significant mark.

#1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - Rajasthan Royals At just 15, Sooryavanshi is already being hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket. The Rajasthan Royals sensation won the Orange Cap, having tallied an impressive 776 runs in 16 matches while striking at 237.30. Sooryavanshi made these runs at an average of 48.50, having tallied five fifties and a ton. While the 15-year-old southpaw smoked 72 sixes in IPL 2026, no other batter has tallied even 60 maximums in a T20 tournament. Notably, he recorded four 90-plus scores this year.

#2 Prabhsimran Singh - Punjab Kings Punjab Kings's wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh also enjoyed a great run in IPL 2026. He scored 510 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of over 168. His average of 42.50 is also impressive with six half-centuries to his name. Having scored 549 runs last year, Prabhsimran became the first uncapped player in IPL history to score over 500 runs in two different seasons.

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#3 Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Kolkata Knight Riders At 21, Raghuvanshi has been one of the IPL's most exciting prospects. He was Kolkata Knight Riders's middle-order anchor, with his age-defying maturity and innings management. He scored 422 runs in 13 matches at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 146.5. Raghuvanshi anchored several crucial innings for his side, having crossed the 50-run mark five times while adapting to different situations rather than just aggression.

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#4 Prince Yadav - Lucknow Super Giants Prince Yadav, another fast-rising star in Indian cricket, impressed everyone with his performance in the 2026 IPL. Despite Lucknow Super Giants finishing last on the points table, the 24-year-old pacer made a significant impact. He took 16 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.82 and was LSG's highest wicket-taker. Notably, Yadav has already been given a maiden Team India call-up for an upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.