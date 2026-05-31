IPL 2026 final: Rasikh Salam Dar derails GT with three-fer

Spell

Rasikh dismisses these batters

After electing to field, RCB got rid of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill in the Powerplay. Rasikh then dismissed Nishant Sindhu to give RCB their third breakthrough. GT were down to 55/3 with this. In the 17th over, Rasikh dismissed Rahul Tewatia, which brought GT down to 115/6. The RCB bowler, who finally removed Rashid Khan, conceded 27 runs in four overs.