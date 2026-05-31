IPL 2026 final: Rasikh Salam Dar derails GT with three-fer
What's the story
Pacer Rasikh Salam Dar took a resounding three-wicket haul as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) restricted Gujarat Titans (GT) to 155/8 in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad. Rasikh disarrayed the middle order after GT lost their top two in the Powerplay. He perfectly complemented Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. The 26-year-old uncapped Indian pacer concluded the season with 19 wickets.
Spell
Rasikh dismisses these batters
After electing to field, RCB got rid of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill in the Powerplay. Rasikh then dismissed Nishant Sindhu to give RCB their third breakthrough. GT were down to 55/3 with this. In the 17th over, Rasikh dismissed Rahul Tewatia, which brought GT down to 115/6. The RCB bowler, who finally removed Rashid Khan, conceded 27 runs in four overs.
Wickets
A look at his numbers
Rasikh Salam Dar was among the most impactful players for RCB in IPL 2026. The Indian seamer concluded with 19 wickets, marking his best IPL season. In 12 matches, he finished with an average of 21.31. Rasikh, who also took a four-wicket haul, recorded an economy rate of 9.45. Overall, he has raced to 29 wickets from 25 IPL games at 28.06.