Ranking 5 greatest F1 drivers of all time

Known as 'The Professor' for being meticulous in races, Alain Prost won four F1 world championships (1985, 1986, 1989, and 1993).

In a career that spanned 14 seasons, he won three titles with McLaren and one with Williams. The Frenchman secured 51 Grand Prix victories.

His rivalry with Ayrton Senna remains one of the most engrossing chapters in F1 history.