Ranking 5 greatest F1 drivers of all time
What's the story
The United States Grand Prix is set to begin in October, with Formula 1 returning to Austin's Circuit of the Americas. In just his second F1 season, Italy's Kimi Antonelli is in line to win the Drivers' Championship. Currently leading the 2026 F1 Drivers' Standings, the Italian could join a list of elite drivers who have shaped the championship with speed and consistency. Here are the five greatest F1 drivers of all time.
#5
Alain Prost
Known as 'The Professor' for being meticulous in races, Alain Prost won four F1 world championships (1985, 1986, 1989, and 1993).
In a career that spanned 14 seasons, he won three titles with McLaren and one with Williams. The Frenchman secured 51 Grand Prix victories.
His rivalry with Ayrton Senna remains one of the most engrossing chapters in F1 history.
#4
Ayrton Senna
Ayrton Senna, the Brazilian driver, claimed three world championships - 1988, 1990, and 1991 - all while driving for McLaren.
He also secured 41 Grand Prix wins during his illustrious F1 career.
The veteran, who competed between 1984 and 1994, was known for his performances in tough conditions.
Senna died following a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, aged 34.
#3
Juan Manuel Fangio
Another former star, Juan Manuel Fangio ruled F1 during the 1950s.
The late Argentine driver won five world championships between 1951 and 1957. He became a world champion with four different teams: Alfa Romeo, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Maserati.
Juan Manuel Fangio claimed 24 victories in just 51 Grand Prix starts, a record back then. He won nearly 47% of the races he started in.
#2
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher's success made him one of the biggest names in F1. He set multiple records that stood for years.
The German star won seven F1 world championships (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2004) in his legendary career.
After securing two titles with Benetton, he joined Ferrari and helped the team end a long championship drought.
With 91 Grand Prix victories, Schumacher won five consecutive drivers' titles between 2000 and 2004.
#1
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton rightly deserves the top spot for dominating across eras.
The British driver has won seven F1 world championships, the joint-most with Schumacher.
He also holds the record for the most Grand Prix victories (106). No other driver has even 95 wins.
Hamilton enjoyed a successful run with McLaren from 2007 before joining Mercedes in 2013, marking another incredible stint.