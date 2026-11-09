5 things fans might not know about Virat Kohli
What's the story
Virat Kohli is widely hailed as the best batter of the modern era. He has broken many records in his career, including the second-most runs in international cricket. The 38-year-old is all but likely to end his Team India career at the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, there is more to him than just cricketing achievements. On this note, we look at five lesser-known facts about the batting superstar.
#1
Kohli chose cricket over tennis
In his early years, Kohli was torn between his love for cricket and tennis.
However, he eventually chose cricket due to its accessibility and the encouragement from important people in his life.
An audiobook, written by DK and narrated by Shehzaad Shams, revealed that it took him a few years to decide to pursue cricket professionally as a career.
Notably, Kohli won the 2008 Under-19 World Cup as the Indian captain, a few months before his international debut.
#2
Kohli's father passed away in December 2006
Kohli's father, Prem Kohli, was his biggest support system and introduced him to cricket.
However, the sudden demise of his father in December 2006 changed Kohli's approach toward the game.
He said in the audiobook that "the way I approached the game changed that day."
Despite being devastated by his father's death, he decided to continue playing a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka on the same day.
#3
Tendulkar's influence on young Kohli
Like many budding cricketers, Kohli was also inspired by Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
He even carried his idol on his shoulders after India's 2011 World Cup win and paraded him proudly, saying that the batting legend carried a burden for the nation for 21 years.
Notably, Kohli was the one who succeeded Tendulkar as India's number-four batter in Tests following the latter's retirement.
#4
Cristiano Ronaldo is Virat Kohli's all-time favorite footballer
While Tendulkar is Kohli's cricketing idol, Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite footballer.
Kohli has time and again expressed his admiration for Ronaldo.
According to him, the Portuguese legend's unmatched discipline, intensity, and relentless drive are what set him apart.
The former Indian skipper has also invested in a football team called FC Goa, which features in the Indian Super League, in July 2016.
#5
Never Auctioned in the IPL
Kohli is the only player to have been associated with one team - Royal Challengers Bengaluru - since the inaugural Indian Premier League season (2008).
However, he was never a part of an IPL auction.
In 2008, RCB picked him via the Under-19 pre-season draft.
Notably, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) held the first draft pick, and they chose left-arm fast bowler Pradeep Sangwan over Kohli.