5 things fans might not know about Virat Kohli

In his early years, Kohli was torn between his love for cricket and tennis.

However, he eventually chose cricket due to its accessibility and the encouragement from important people in his life.

An audiobook, written by DK and narrated by Shehzaad Shams, revealed that it took him a few years to decide to pursue cricket professionally as a career.

Notably, Kohli won the 2008 Under-19 World Cup as the Indian captain, a few months before his international debut.