IPL 2026: 5 rising stars you can't ignore

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been unleashing young talents with every passing game. From a young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to the talented Ayush Mhatre, though out injured, the list of riveting match-winners continues to grow. As the race for the playoffs narrows down, have a look at the rising stars, who have been lighting up the cash-rich league.

#1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the IPL 2025 by storm, becoming the youngest T20 centurion. He has stepped on the gas this season, striking at 250-plus. With over 400 runs from 10 games so far, Sooryavanshi has taken the greatest bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and even Pat Cummins to cleaners. He also became the fastest to complete 1,000 IPL runs (by balls).

#2 Ayush Mhatre (CSK) Ayush Mhatre, who was Sooryavanshi's captain in the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup, bolstered the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) line-up this season. He struck 201 runs from six matches at an impressive strike rate of 177.87, including two half-centuries. Mhatre struck at 188.97 in his debut season last year. However, a left hamstring injury ruled him out midway through the 2026 edition.

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#3 Mukul Choudhary (LSG) Making his IPL debut this year, Rajasthan's Mukul Choudhary impressed everyone with his Dhoni-like finishing. His 27-ball 54* took Lucknow Super Giants to a final-ball win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Notably, LSG were 128/7 in 16 overs while chasing 182. In came his audacious slogs, including a helicopter shot that stunned social media. After eight games, Mukul's strike rate reads 145.79.

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#4 Praful Hinge (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Praful Hinge made a sensational debut this season. The 24-year-old Vidarbha seamer took three wickets in his very first over, becoming the first player in IPL history to do so. His remarkable achievement helped SRH beat Rajasthan Royals. He also became the eighth bowler in IPL history to take four-plus wickets in the first six overs of an IPL innings.