IPL 2026: Who is Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Praful Hinge?
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Praful Hinge made a sensational and historic debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The 24-year-old seamer from Vidarbha took three wickets in his very first over, becoming the first player in IPL history to do so. His remarkable achievement helped SRH beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 21 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Bowling debut
Hinge shines with three wickets in first over
Making his debut, Hinge bowled the innings' first over as RR attempted to chase 217. He dismissed the dangerous Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off his second ball. Dhruv Jurel was Hinge's second victim on the fourth ball. Lhuan-dre Pretorius then perished after an attempted flick on the final delivery. As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of a bowler bagging three wickets in the first over of an IPL innings.
Information
Four-fer on IPL debut
Hinge's fourth dismissal against RR came in the third over; he dismissed Riyan Parag. He became the eighth bowler in IPL history to take four-plus wickets within the first six overs of an IPL innings. He is the first SRH bowler to do so.
Career trajectory
Who is Praful Hinge?
Born on January 18, 2002, in Nagpur, Hinge is a lanky right-arm medium-pacer known for his bounce and discipline. He made his professional debut for Vidarbha in the 2024/25 season and has featured in the Ranji Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In 10 First-Class matches, he has picked up an impressive 27 wickets at an average of 26.66. He also has 10 wickets in white-ball cricket.
Game statistics
His T20 numbers and Pro T20 league
It is worth noting that the SRH game was Hinge's second-ever T20 in senior cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo. His only other T20 was against Andhra in December 2025. Last year, he starred in Neco Master Blasters' title run at the inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League, taking eight wickets in six games. SRH's regular skipper Pat Cummins is his idol, and Hinge has publicly expressed his desire to share the dressing room with him.