IPL 2026: Who is Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Praful Hinge?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Praful Hinge made a sensational and historic debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The 24-year-old seamer from Vidarbha took three wickets in his very first over, becoming the first player in IPL history to do so. His remarkable achievement helped SRH beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 21 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Bowling debut Hinge shines with three wickets in first over Making his debut, Hinge bowled the innings' first over as RR attempted to chase 217. He dismissed the dangerous Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off his second ball. Dhruv Jurel was Hinge's second victim on the fourth ball. Lhuan-dre Pretorius then perished after an attempted flick on the final delivery. As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of a bowler bagging three wickets in the first over of an IPL innings.

Information Four-fer on IPL debut Hinge's fourth dismissal against RR came in the third over; he dismissed Riyan Parag. He became the eighth bowler in IPL history to take four-plus wickets within the first six overs of an IPL innings. He is the first SRH bowler to do so.

Advertisement

Career trajectory Who is Praful Hinge? Born on January 18, 2002, in Nagpur, Hinge is a lanky right-arm medium-pacer known for his bounce and discipline. He made his professional debut for Vidarbha in the 2024/25 season and has featured in the Ranji Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In 10 First-Class matches, he has picked up an impressive 27 wickets at an average of 26.66. He also has 10 wickets in white-ball cricket.

Advertisement