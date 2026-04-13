SRH's Praful Hinge, Saqib Hussain claim four-fers on IPL debut

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacers Praful Hinge and Saqib Hussain claimed four-fers on IPL debut. The duo ripped apart Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 21 of the IPL 2026 season on Monday in Hyderabad. Praful made history by taking three wickets in the 1st over of RR's innings. Meanwhile, Saqib also made his presence felt with a superb display. RR managed 159/10 while chasing 217.

Three Praful floors RR with magical three-wicket first over Vidarbha's Praful dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off his 2nd ball of the 1st over. The 15-year-old perished for a 1st-ball duck. Sooryavanshi wanted to go hard on a pull shot and ended up being caught. Dhruv Jurel then got out in the 4th ball of the over. He was castled after the ball derived an inside edge. Lhuan-dre Pretorius then perished after an attempted flick.

Do you know? Praful makes history with three wickets in 1st over As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of a bowler bagging three wickets in the first over of an IPL innings. There have been 32 other instances of a bowler picking up two wickets in the first over of an IPL innings.

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Information Praful claims 4 wickets inside the powerplay Praful's 4th dismissal against RR came in the 3rd over. He dismissed Riyan Parag. Notably, Praful became the 8th bowler in IPL history to take 4-plus wickets within the first six overs of an IPL innings. He is the first SRH bowler to do so.

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Saqib Saqib shows his mettle Saqib's first wicket came in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 2nd over of RR's innings. A short ball outside off had Jaiswal slashing at it. He ended up being caught. In the 15th over, Saqib broke a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket between Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira by dismissing the latter. Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi were his final wickets.