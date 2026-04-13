SRH's Praful Hinge floors RR with magical three-wicket first over

1st over

Three massive wickets for the debutant

Praful dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off his 2nd ball of the 1st over. The 15-year-old perished for a 1st-ball duck. Sooryavanshi wanted to go hard on a pull shot and ended up being caught. Dhruv Jurel then got out in the 4th ball of the over. He was castled after the ball derived an inside edge. Lhuan-dre Pretorius then perished after an attempted flick.