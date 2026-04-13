SRH's Praful Hinge floors RR with magical three-wicket first over
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Praful Hinge handed his side a dream start against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Monday. The right-arm pacer from Vidarbha picked three RR wickets in the 1st over. Notably, this is his IPL debut. Chasing a mammoth target of 217 runs, RR were left shocked in the run-chase. Here's more.
1st over
Three massive wickets for the debutant
Praful dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off his 2nd ball of the 1st over. The 15-year-old perished for a 1st-ball duck. Sooryavanshi wanted to go hard on a pull shot and ended up being caught. Dhruv Jurel then got out in the 4th ball of the over. He was castled after the ball derived an inside edge. Lhuan-dre Pretorius then perished after an attempted flick.
Do you know?
Praful makes history with three wickets in 1st over
As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of a bowler bagging three wickets in the first over of an IPL innings. There have been 32 other instances of a bowler picking up two wickets in the first over of an IPL innings.