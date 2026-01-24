Listing non-openers with this powerplay milestone in T20Is 

Ishan Kishan scored a stunning 76 off just 32 balls in the second T20I against New Zealand . The match was played in Raipur, where India chased down a target of 209 runs with seven wickets and 28 balls to spare. Kishan, who came in at number three, breached the 50-run mark inside the powerplay. On this note, let's list down the non-openers with 50-plus scores inside the powerplay in a T20I innings (only full-member teams).

#3 Josh Inglis - 51 vs West Indies, 2025 Josh Inglis gave a hard time to West Indies bowlers in the Basseterre T20I last year. Chasing 206, Australia lost opener Mitchell Marsh for a duck. Inglis came in at three, and it was one-way traffic thereafter. He went on to score a quickfire 51 off 29 balls in the powerplay with the help of 10 fours and a six. Inglis was dismissed on the very first ball he faced after the powerplay ended. However, Australia comfortably won the game.

#2 Ishan Kishan - 56 vs New Zealand, 2026 Kishan takes the second place on this list as he made 56 off 23 balls in the powerplay overs of the aforementioned Raipur T20I. Notably, India were reeling at 6/2 at one stage. However, Kishan's fireworks powered the hosts to a comfortable win. He started his merry-making in the third over, hammering Zakary Foulkes, who conceded 24 runs. Kishan went on to score a 32-ball 76 with the help of 11 fours and five sixes.

