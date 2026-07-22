Shimron Hetmyer slams his second ODI fifty versus NZ: Stats 

Each of WI's top-four batters breached the 20-run mark, but none were able to convert their starts.

The real turnaround came when Rutherford (61) and Hetmyer took charge of the chase, despite a few quick wickets that put pressure on their side.

They recorded a 95-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which proved instrumental in WI's victory.

Hetmyer batted with intent to keep the required run rate in check.

The match further saw some twists and turns as West Indies went from 218/4 to 248/8.

With 21 runs still needed for victory, Hetmyer kept his composure and guided his team home.