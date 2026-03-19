8 days for IPL 2026: 8 contenders for most sixes

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back, and the excitement is palpable. The tournament, which will get underway on March 28, has always been an electrifying platform in terms of showcasing aggression. There are several batters who will want to express themselves. With the 2026 IPL season being just 8 days away, here are 8 contenders who can hit the most sixes.

#1 Abhishek Sharma - Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma struck at 193.49 in the IPL 2025 season, smashing 439 runs. He hit 28 sixes. Overall, the southpaw owns 1,816 runs from 77 IPL matches at 27.10. He has smashed 101 sixes (SR: 163.01). Abhishek can go berserk from the powerplay overs itself. He has a keen eye for sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek is closing in on 500 T20 sixes (493).

#2 Suryakumar Yadav - Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav is one of the fiercest batters and his six-hitting is well known to all. The star Mumbai Indians ace hit 38 sixes in IPL 2025 from 16 matches. He smashed 717 runs at 65.18. Overall in the IPL, he has hit 4,311 runs from 166 matches (151 innings) at 35.04. He owns 168 sixes. In T20s, SKY has smoked 419 sixes.

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#3 Mitchell Marsh - Lucknow Super Giants Australian powerhouse Mitchell Marsh is another player known for his aggressive cricket. The Lucknow Super Giants batter hit 37 sixes in IPL 2025. He scored 627 runs from 13 matches at 48.23. In the IPL, Marsh, who has represented six teams, owns 75 maximums. Overall in the 20-over format, the Aussie star is one shy of 300 sixes (299).

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#4 Nicholas Pooran - Lucknow Super Giants LSG's Nicholas Pooran is another contender in the mix this season for most sixes. The aggressive southpaw hut 524 runs last season from 14 matches at 43.66. He smashed 40 sixes. In the premier tournament, Pooran owns 2,293 runs from 90 matches at 34.22. He owns a total of 167 sixes. Overall in T20s, the dasher with over 10,000 runs has smashed 712 sixes.

#5 Ishan Kishan - Sunrisers Hyderabad Ishan Kishan enjoyed a defining Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 for Jharkhand. Thereafter, he made amends after being drafted into the Indian side. He helped India win the T20 World Cup. Kishan, who is set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, owns a total of 134 IPL sixes. He is two shy of 3,000 runs (2,998). In T20s, he has smoked 306 maximums.

#6 Shreyas Iyer - Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Punjab Kings, hit a total of 39 sixes in IPL 2025. He smashed 604 runs at 50.33. In the IPL, Iyer owns a total of 152 sixes. He has hit 3,731 runs at 34.22 from 133 games. Overall in T20s, the stylish batter owns 6,578 runs at 34.08 from 240 matches. He has smoked 286 maximums to date.

#7 Heinrich Klaasen - Sunrisers Hyderabad Heinrich Klaasen is known for his raw power and eye for the big shots. The middle order wicketkeeper batter hit 25 sixes in IPL 2025, having amassed 487 runs at 44.27 (SR: 172.69). In the IPL, Klaasen has 1,480 runs from 49 matches at 169.72. He owns 89 sixes. Overall in T20s, the former South African batter has smoked 341 sixes.