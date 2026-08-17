How England's Test side has fared at Headingley: Stats
What's the story
England and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the first Test of their three-match series at Headingley, Leeds. The venue has been one of England's happy-hunting grounds, which has produced memorable victories. Joe Root's side will now look to extend that record against Pakistan. As per Cricinfo, England last lost a Test at Headingley in August 2017.
Record
England own 38 Test wins at Headingley
Between 1899 and 2023, England have played 81 Tests at Headingley, winning 38 and losing 25. As many as 18 matches have ended in draws.
The venue has hosted 26 Tests in The Ashes. England have won nine and lost as many Ashes Tests here.
The hosts have beaten New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa in six Tests each at Headingley.
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England vs Pakistan
As per Cricinfo, England and Pakistan have clashed 10 times at Headingley, with the hosts having a 6-1 win-loss record (Draws: 3). Pakistan's only Test win over England here came in 1987. England won the last two Headingley encounters against Pakistan (2006 and 2018).
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Six successive Test wins at Headingley
As mentioned, England have not lost a Test at Headingley since August 2017, when West Indies beat them. They have beaten Pakistan, Australia (twice), India, and New Zealand on this ground ever since. This run includes six successive wins.
Performers
A look at star performers
Joe Root has an impressive Test record at Headingley, having scored 763 runs at an average of 44.88. He will now return as England's captain.
Ben Duckett averages a remarkable 59.00 in four Test innings here.
Stuart Broad, the legendary pacer, leads the wicket tally at Headingley with 54 scalps in 12 matches. He is the only player with 50-plus wickets here.
Classics
Recent classics
In 2019, Headingley played host to the 2019 Ashes classic, one of the greatest-ever Tests.
Ben Stokes's majestic 135* helped England chase down 359 on Day 4. Notably, England were down to 286/9 before Stokes single-handedly got them home.
Last year, England registered their second-highest successful Test chase. They chased down 371 against India in what turned out to be a high-scoring game.