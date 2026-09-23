A look at 3 unbreakable records of MS Dhoni
What's the story
MS Dhoni is among the veterans who revolutionized Indian cricket with his acclaimed Midas touch. The 45-year-old is the only captain to win each of the three limited-overs ICC trophies. Over the years, Dhoni earned a reputation as an audacious finisher in white-ball cricket. Here are the three records only Thala Dhoni could have pulled off (across formats).
#1
Three limited-overs ICC trophies as captain
Not many are destined to win an ICC trophy. And he won each of the three limited-overs ICC trophies, that too while leading.
In his maiden tournament as captain, Dhoni led India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title (2007). In 2011, India won their second ODI World Cup title under Dhoni.
Two years later, Dhoni captained a rather young Team India to the Champions Trophy (2013) title.
#2
200 ODIs as captain; over 100 wins
Dhoni's astute and out-of-the-box captaincy remains immortal in Indian cricket.
The legendary wicketkeeper-batter led in 200 ODIs, the third-most by any player. He remains the only Indian captain with over 100 ODI wins.
Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly are the only other Indians with 100-plus appearances as captain.
It will take decades for any other Indian captain to match Dhoni's incredible feats.
#3
Miles ahead of other Indian wicket-keepers
According to Cricinfo, Dhoni has 829 wicketkeeping dismissals, the most among Indians in international cricket.
The next-best Indian wicket-keeper on this tally is Nayan Mongia, with 261 dismissals. His last international appearance was in 2001.
Dhoni also has the most stumpings across formats (195).
He also holds the record for producing the fastest-ever stumping in an international fixture (0.08 seconds).