A look at 3 unbreakable records of MS Dhoni

Not many are destined to win an ICC trophy. And he won each of the three limited-overs ICC trophies, that too while leading.

In his maiden tournament as captain, Dhoni led India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title (2007). In 2011, India won their second ODI World Cup title under Dhoni.

Two years later, Dhoni captained a rather young Team India to the Champions Trophy (2013) title.