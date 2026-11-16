Is Rohit Sharma's World Cup dream under threat? Key stats 

Despite having a stellar 2026 with a century against England and two big scores against the West Indies, Rohit's New Zealand tour was a major disappointment.

Having scored just 30 runs in four innings, Rohit clocked his worst average as an opener in an ODI series (7.5), as per Cricinfo.

This is also the worst average by an opener in a bilateral ODI series in New Zealand (minimum 4 innings).

This sudden dip in form has raised concerns about his ability to handle similar conditions at the World Cup co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.