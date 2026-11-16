Is Rohit Sharma's World Cup dream under threat? Key stats
What's the story
Rohit Sharma's recent performance in the New Zealand ODI series has raised fresh questions over his form and readiness for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The veteran opener managed just 30 runs in four innings, including two ducks, with a highest score of 23. Rohit's struggles against the new ball on pace-friendly decks led to renewed discussions among fans about his spot in India's World Cup squad. On this note, let's look at his ODI stats in 2026.
Performance dip
Historic low for Rohit
Despite having a stellar 2026 with a century against England and two big scores against the West Indies, Rohit's New Zealand tour was a major disappointment.
Having scored just 30 runs in four innings, Rohit clocked his worst average as an opener in an ODI series (7.5), as per Cricinfo.
This is also the worst average by an opener in a bilateral ODI series in New Zealand (minimum 4 innings).
This sudden dip in form has raised concerns about his ability to handle similar conditions at the World Cup co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Stats
Rohit's fine stats in 2026
Despite a forgettable run against the Kiwis, Rohit's ODI stats in 2026 are still impressive.
The 39-year-old has scored 634 ODI runs across 16 innings in 2026 at an average of 39.62 and a strike rate of 101.44.
He has two hundreds and as many fifties this year. His 28 ODI sixes this year are the most for any batter, four clear of England's Harry Brook.
Run
Impressive run before the England series
Rohit entered the NZ series on the back of great form as his previous four scores were 138, 32, 101, and 92.
The 138 came in a chase of 388 runs in the series decider against England at Lord's.
Before this knock, there were speculations that the Lord's ODI would be Rohitlast international match for India.
Struggles
Rohit struggling to get starts
Only six of Rohit's 16 innings in 2026 have seen him touch the 27-run mark.
Five matches have seen him get dismissed for 11 or fewer.
The veteran has batted seven times outside India this year, and the 138 at Lord's remains his solitary 30-plus score.
With the talented Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the ranks, Rohit must pull up his socks sooner rather than later.
Struggles in South Africa
An average of 19.69 in South Africa
The next ODI World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, a nation where Rohit has struggled big time.
Across 13 ODI innings in the rainbow nation, the batter has managed just 256 runs at a paltry average of 19.69.
His strike rate is also a poor 68.44.
The upcoming home ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting December 13, presents Rohit with an immediate chance to redeem himself.
A strong performance in this familiar territory could help him regain confidence.
However, his ability to adapt overseas remains a bigger test.