Indian spinner R Ashwin turns 40: His 3 staggering records
What's the story
India's most successful off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, turned 40 on September 17 (Thursday). In December 2024, Ashwin bowed out with a staggering 765 wickets across formats, including 537 in Tests. Only Anil Kumble has more international wickets than him among Indians. Ashwin, who continues to brace T20 leagues overseas with his wizardry, unlocked quite a few achievements in his stellar career. Here are his three staggering records.
#1
Dismissing most left-handers
According to Cricinfo, Ashwin holds the record for dismissing the most left-handed batters in Test cricket.
He owns 268 such wickets from 198 matches at an average of 19.85. His tally includes 6 five-wicket hauls.
England's James Anderson (221) and Australia's Nathan Lyon (204) are the only other players with over 200 wickets against left-handed batters in the format.
#2
Double of 3,000 runs and 500 wickets
Ashwin also emerged as a potent batter in Tests. He scored 3,503 runs from 106 Tests with six tons.
The Indian spinner is one of only three men with the double of 3,000 runs and 500 wickets in Test cricket.
England's Stuart Broad (3,662 runs and 604 wickets) and Australia's Shane Warne (3,154 runs and 708 wickets) are the only others.
#3
Century and fifer in a match
Ashwin has scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in a Test as many as four times. He is only behind the legendary all-rounder Ian Botham, who has attained this five times.
Sir Garry Sobers, Mushtaq Mohammad, Jacques Kallis, Shakib Al Hasan, and Ravindra Jadeja have achieved this double twice in the format.