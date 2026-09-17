Indian spinner R Ashwin turns 40: His 3 staggering records

According to Cricinfo, Ashwin holds the record for dismissing the most left-handed batters in Test cricket.

He owns 268 such wickets from 198 matches at an average of 19.85. His tally includes 6 five-wicket hauls.

England's James Anderson (221) and Australia's Nathan Lyon (204) are the only other players with over 200 wickets against left-handed batters in the format.