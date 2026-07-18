Aakash Chopra questions Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from India's ODI squad 

Siraj was rested for the T20I series against Ireland and England, with Prasidh Krishna taking his place.

He was also not included in the 15-member squad for the ongoing ODI series against England.

"We have sidelined him silently. We did that in ODIs first, saying he is unable to bowl with the old ball. He remains out in T20 cricket in any case, although he was a part of the World Cup," Chopra said.