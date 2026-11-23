'Ball-tampering started in Durban Test': AB de Villiers's shocking claims
What's the story
Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has challenged the timeline of Australia's ball-tampering incident during the 2018 Test series in South Africa. He claims that the tampering began a match earlier than previously reported, starting from the series opener in Durban instead of Port Elizabeth. The controversy resurfaced this month after Usman Khawaja's autobiography "Sabr" mentioned it again.
Personal account
De Villiers believes tampering began in Durban
De Villiers, who scored a century against the reversing ball in Port Elizabeth and was present when Cameron Bancroft was caught with sandpaper in Cape Town, believes that the issue started in Durban.
He said on his podcast, "It started in Durban, by the way, not in PE." And "I'm very happy for people to quote me on that."
Doubts raised
Australian players should admit wrongdoing: de Villiers
De Villiers questioned the methods used by Australia to reverse the ball, saying it was too early for anyone to do so at Kingsmead.
He said, "Whatever they did there, whether it was sandpaper or a nail or I don't care. I honestly do not care."
The former cricketer also called for Australian players to admit their wrongdoing.
Discrepancy
Bancroft's account contradicts de Villiers's claims
Bancroft's account of the incident contradicts de Villiers's claims.
In a first-person piece published last week, Bancroft said sandpaper was not used in Durban, but other methods were.
He wrote, "There were more traditional methods of maintaining the ball, including saliva. I cannot say with certainty whether mints or lollies were involved."
Premeditation
Focus on object used misses the point, says de Villiers
De Villiers stressed that the focus on what object was used misses the point.
He said, "Why are we all so worried about the object that was used? The fact of the matter is there was a premeditated decision made to do something illegal on the ground. And every single person knew about it."
Controversy
How the controversy resurfaced
The Sandpapergate controversy, which rocked Australian cricket in 2018, resurfaced after revelations in Khawaja's recently released autobiography.
He questioned how many people in the Australian dressing room knew about the ball-tampering plan.
While the allegations drew mixed reactions, skipper Pat Cummins denied the claims.
Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper to change the ball's condition, claimed that knowledge of this scheme extended beyond him and other senior players.