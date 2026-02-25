Half-centurion Abdul Samad surpasses 700 runs in 2025-26 Ranji Trophy 

J&K were blown by an injury to their skipper Paras Dogra when Samad arrived to bat on Day 1. He joined forces with centurion Shubham Pundir (121) as the two batters took the team score past 300. Samad, who was unbeaten on 52 at stumps on Day 1, could not contribute much on Day 2. Prasidh Krishna trapped him for a score of 61.

Stats

J&K's leading run-getter in the season

Samad's 104-ball 61 was laced with six fours and a maximum. He became the first J&K batter to complete 700 runs in 2025-26 Ranji Trophy. The dasher, who has 63 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to his name, has completed 716 runs across 10 matches at 59.66. His strike rate is a healthy 70.61 as the 61 was his sixth 50-plus score (100: 1). Overall, he has completed 2,326 runs from 39 First-Class matches at 44-plus (100s: 7, 50s: 10).