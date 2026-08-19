Abdullah Shafique slams his third 50-plus Test score against England
What's the story
Abdullah Shafique bolstered Pakistan on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. He added a 91-run stand with Imam-ul-Haq after Pakistan, asked to bat, slumped to 6/2. Pakistan had a brief rain reprieve from Ollie Robinson's hostile opening spell. After an early lunch was taken, Shafique showed positive footwork and raced to his half-century.
Knock
Shafique, Imam rescue Pakistan
Pakistan had a forgettable start as Robinson struck on the very first ball, dismissing Azan Awais.
The English seamer removed Shan Masood too in the fifth over, piling further misery on Pakistan.
However, Shafique joined forces with Imam, propelling the visitors toward the 100-run mark.
While Josh Tongue ended Imam's 42-run stay, Shafique held his fort.
Information
Shafique departs on 61
Saud Shakeel was Robinson's next victim, leaving Pakistan at 117/4. In the very next over, the English seamer knocked over Shafique, who scored 61 off 104 balls. His knock had 4 fours.