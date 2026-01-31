Ranji Trophy: Abhimanyu Easwaran hammers 83 versus Haryana

Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran played a fine 83-run knock on Day 3 of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy clash against Haryana at the Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak. This knock came in the third innings of the game as Bengal finished with a total of 200/10, setting a challenging 294-run target for the opposition. Here we look at his stats.

Knock A fine hand from Easwaran Team Bengal, which had a 93-run first-innings lead, lost opener Sudip Chatterjee (5) cheaply in their second outing with the bat. However, Easwaran pulled things back with a 109-run second-wicket partnership with Sudip Gharami (61). Though Bengal suffered a collapse after Chatterjee's departure, Easwaran continued the good work at one end. He eventually went down as the eighth batter as Bengal finished at 200/10.

Stats Easwaran clocks his fourth fifty in Ranji 2025-26 Easwaran's 83 came from 157 balls as he smashed nine fours. Playing his fifth match this season, Easwaran has raced to 372 runs at 53.14. The 83 against Haryana was his fourth fifty of Ranji 2025-26. Overall in First-Class cricket, Easwaran has amassed 8,326 runs from 111 matches (190 innings) at an average of 48-plus. He has hit 36 fifties (100s: 27).

